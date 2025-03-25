Chance for strong to severe storms in Central Florida: Timeline, Orlando forecast, impacts

The Brief Central Florida can expect a foggy start in some areas ahead of a warm afternoon with temps reaching the mid-80s. There is a chance for strong to severe storms from Melbourne in Brevard County to Lake Kissimmeee in southern Osceola County. A tornado is possible as the sea breeze interacts with eastward tracking storms from the Gulf Coast side of the peninsula.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a chance for strong storms on Tuesday for parts of Central Florida. Here's what to know about the forecast, potential storm threat, and timeline.

What will the weather look like on Tuesday?

What to expect:

Central Florida can expect spotty areas of fog Tuesday morning, leading to a warm afternoon with an arguably muggy feel and highs in the mid-80s.

This will result in a few downpours from Orlando southward, with a trending chance of strong to severe storms from Melbourne in Brevard County to Lake Kissimmee in southern Osceola County, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tonight, a few stray showers are possible early, with more patchy fog with lows in the lower-60s.

Main weather threats

The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail and the potential for flash flooding from Melbourne to Yeehaw Junction.

A tornado is possible as the sea breeze interacts with eastward tracking storms from the Gulf Coast side of the peninsula. The chance for rain ends after 8 p.m.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Overall, we've got a quiet pattern with mainly dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend forecast

A storm system will develop over our region Saturday and Sunday with scattered to numerous showers and storms – especially on Sunday. Early indications suggest we may see over an inch of rain in some communities. A stray severe storm is possible Saturday with a very marginal chance for a tornado possible.

