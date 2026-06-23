Orlando weather: Major heat continues across Central Florida

The Brief Tuesday will be hotter than normal, with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 90s across Central Florida. If heading outside, plan for "feels like" temperatures between 102 and 107 degrees. Rain chances are at 20%, with showers most likely moving through the area between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.



A hot and drier-than-normal day is in the works across Central Florida for our Tuesday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert

Afternoon highs will soar into the mid and upper 90s. For perspective, our average highs are typically around the low 90s.

High heat index:

While the humidity levels today won't be quite as intense as last week, it will be enough for the heat index to approach dangerous levels.

Plan for feels-like temperatures to peak in the range of around 102-107°.

One of the factors in the hot temperatures today will be the fact that the majority of Central Florida will be dry. This will keep skies mostly clear, with the sunshine helping to heat things up even more.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Rain moves in this afternoon:

When it comes to rain, only a 20% chance is on the way as a whole. The best chances will be for areas east of the Orlando metro area in eastern Orange, Brevard, and Osceola counties. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible in Flagler County.

The main timing for the rain will be from around 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Any lingering showers will be mainly confined to southern Brevard County. These will gradually fade overnight as we turn mostly dry.

Temperatures will continue to be on the warm and muggy side.

Wednesday morning lows will dip into the mid and upper 70s.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Hot and humid the rest of the week

Our stretch of hot and humid temperatures persists across Central Florida as highs climb into the mid 90s.

Once we factor in humidity levels, heat indices will approach a range of around 102-108°.

Daily downpours pick back up to more scattered levels (40%) starting Wednesday and will last through the end of the work week.