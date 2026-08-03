Early voting begins in Orange County for Florida primary election

The Brief Early voting is now underway in Orange County. Voting is open at 27 locations across the county through Aug. 15. Other Central Florida counties will begin early voting later this week.



Orange County has opened early voting for the Florida primary election.

Early voting runs Monday through Aug. 15 at 27 locations across the county.

The primary election is Aug. 18.

Who can vote?

All registered Orange County voters can vote during the early voting period, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Where can I vote?

Registered voters will be able to vote at one of 27 locations, including seven new ones that the county has added.

The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will need to bring a photo and signature ID.

All early voting locations in Orange County also allow voters to drop off their vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours.

Alafaya Library - 12000 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826

Apopka Community Center - 519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703

(NEW) Bithlo Community Center - 18501 Washington Ave. Orlando, FL 32820

Chickasaw Library - 870 N. Chickasaw Trl. Orlando, FL 32825

Fairview Shores Library - 902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando, FL 32810

Hiawassee Library - 7391 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32818

(NEW) Holden Heights Community Center - 1201 20th St. Orlando, FL 32805

(NEW) John H. Bridges Community Center - 445 W. 13th St. Apopka, FL 32703

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex - 99 E Marks St, Orlando, FL 32803

Meadow Woods Recreation Center - 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir. Orlando, FL 32824

(NEW) Northwest Neighborhood Center - 3955 W D Judge Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

Orange County National Golf Center - 16301 Phil Ritson Way. Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orange County Supervisor of Elections - 119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806=

Renaissance Senior Center - 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail. Orlando, FL 32829

South Creek Library - 1702 Deerfield Blvd. Orlando, FL 32837

Southeast Library - 5575 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822

(NEW) South Trail Library - 4600 S. Orange Blossom Tr. Orlando, FL 32839

Southwest Library - 7255 Della Dr. Orlando, FL 32819

(NEW) Taft Community Center - 9450 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32824

Tibet-Butler Preserve - 8777 County Rd. 535 Orlando, FL 32836

Town of Eatonville Town Hall - 307 E. Kennedy Blvd Eatonville, FL 32751\

(NEW) UCF Puerto Rico Research Hub at The Barbara Ying Center - 12815 Scholarship Dr. Orlando, FL 32816

Valencia College Lake Nona Campus - 12350 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32838\

Washington Park Library - 5151 Raleigh St. Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

West Oaks Library - 1821 E. Silver Star Rd. Ocoee, FL 34761

Winter Garden Library - 805 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park Library - 1052 W. Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789

When does early voting begin for other counties?

Early voting will begin in other Central Florida counties later this week.

Brevard County - Aug. 8 through Aug. 15

Flagler County - Aug. 8 through Aug. 15

Lake County - Aug. 6 through Aug. 15

Marion County - Aug. 8 through Aug. 15

Osceola County - Aug. 7 through Aug. 16

Seminole County - Aug. 8 through Aug. 15

Sumter County - Aug. 8 through Aug. 15

Volusia County - Aug. 8 through Aug. 15

What is the Florida primary?

Primary elections are held to determine which candidate will be on the general election ballot in November for partisan races.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning voters may cast ballots only in the primary of the political party with which they are registered. Voters who want to change their party affiliation must do so by Monday for the change to take effect in time for the election.

Several nonpartisan city, county and judicial races also will appear on ballots and are open to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation.