Orlando weather: Central Florida can expect clear skies, cool temperatures Thursday

Morning showers will dry, and sunshine slowly peppers back in through the day on this Thursday.

Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the widespread 60s from inland areas all the way to the beaches.

Tonight, Central Florida can expect clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows fall into the 40s, perhaps a few low-mid 50s along the Space Coast.

Friday offers a nice weather day with afternoon highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday brings weather changes, and we've issued a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day to address the potential for very heavy rain and gusty winds riding in along an incoming cold front.

The latest models bring a lot of the weather in on Saturday morning. As that passes through, Sunday still offers up slight shower chances and cool 60s for highs.

Stronger storm enters the picture late Monday into Tuesday. Severe weather risk looks to rise again on Tuesday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will gather more information in the coming days, learning more about the rising weather risks early next week. Stay with us through the weekend for the latest!