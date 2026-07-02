Orlando weather: Isolated downpours, storms with seasonable highs for Central Florida

The Brief For Thursday, heat and storm chances will remain in the forecast for Central Florida. Isolated showers will begin around noon, with most of the rain expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.



Hit-and-miss downpours and storms Thursday as highs climb to the low 90s. Heat, humidity and storm chances build back in for the holiday weekend.

Lower than normal storm chances

Another day with isolated, hit-and-miss showers and storms is on the way for this afternoon across Central Florida.

When could the storms arrive?:

Plan for a 30% chance, mainly after noon. A few isolated downpours will begin around 12 p.m., with main chances and a few storms taking place between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

As an onshore flow from the Atlantic continues, the highest chances of rain will be south-west of the Orlando Metro.

Summerlike July 4th weekend

Looking ahead into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the forecast features a very Florida-like setup.

This means afternoon downpours and storms will be paired with hot and humid temperatures.

Lightning will be a concern:

A total all-day washout isn't anticipated, but do plan for showers and storms that will bring the potential of heavy soaking rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

If you have outdoor plans to celebrate, just keep a close eye on the skies and have a safe place to shelter from the lightning. Remember, if you can hear the roar of thunder, you're within striking distance of lightning!

For Friday, plan for a 50% chance and for Saturday and Sunday a 60% chance. Most of the storms will begin to form and pop up starting at around noon and will continue through roughly 9 to 10 p.m. This could not only impact your BBQ and pool plans, but also any outdoor fireworks shows. Bottom line, keeping the rain gear handy is a safe bet.

Temperature wise, it's going to be steamy. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s as feels-like temperatures reach the low 100s.