Florida to begin testing 'flying cars' and air taxis by end of 2026, DeSantis says

The Brief Florida plans to begin testing electric "flying cars" (eVTOLs) at the 775-acre SunTrax testing facility in Polk County by the end of the year. FDOT is partnering with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Polk State College to train pilots, engineers, and technicians for the growing Advanced Air Mobility sector. Gov. DeSantis announced a fully funded $56 million safety project along Clyde Morris Boulevard, which includes a pedestrian tunnel for Embry-Riddle students.



Florida is looking toward the technological future with plans to progress into an era with flying cars as a mode of transportation.

With the support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – who said air taxis will alleviate congestion on major roadways, such as I-4 – aeronautical testing is expanding.

DeSantis, who tested the electric air taxis at SunTrax's faculty in Polk County, said teams are currently undergoing safety testing with plans to start test flights by the end of the year.

What is SunTrax?

SunTrax, the state-the-art transportation research and development center along the Interstate 4 (I-4) corridor in Polk County – between Orlando and Tampa – is expanding into air technology.

With the support of the Florida Department of Transportation, the 775-acre SunTrax campus will lead in "taking highways to the sky," FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. said during an Aug. 14 news conference. The faculty has analyzed traffic solutions, such as how traffic flows, leading to success in autonomous vehicles, DeSantis said.

"Humans, we have certain things that maybe the machines will never quite get, but they have cameras every single place," DeSantis said. "So, the vision is just going to be than with a human being – certainly than with a distracted human being."

Perdue explained the main goals in their transportation model include transporting people in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

"This is the future of Florida," Perdue said. "It is going to relieve congestion, and it will be something that people ultimately can use when the industry is able to scale."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on air mobility innovation on Aug. 14, 2026.

What is eVTOL?

eVTOL – which stands for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing – is 100% electric with a range of 100 miles.

The governor highlighted the positive impacts of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), calling it a "solution to navigate difficult-to-drive areas." He said this option might allow people to "leap frog" I-4 entirely.

DeSantis said eVTOL could be used for anything ranging from medical transport to disaster response to law enforcement. A hybrid model could also be used by the military to get more range, DeSantis suggested.

Watch: Full press conference

Airports support vertical takeoff

The backstory:

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board previously gave staff approval to develop a vertistop – a takeoff and landing pad – for small vertical aircrafts, such as eVTOL. The goal is safety and efficiency, Orlando International Airport said in a press release.

eVTOL crafts are expected to utilize advanced surveillance and tracking technologies to enhance situational awareness for pilots and air traffic controllers.

Kissimmee Airport also supports making air taxi innovation a reality through ALTA – an Autonomous Landing and Take-off Assistant airspace management program.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on air mobility innovation on Aug. 14, 2026.

Advanced technology research at Embry-Riddle

FDOT is partnering with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Polk State College to develop opportunities for students looking into careers as pilots, maintenance technicians, engineers and other transportation professionals.

The partnership helps develop the workforce for the next generation of transportation, DeSantis said.

Through project with FDOT, Embry-Riddle students are conducting eight research projects to support Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). The projects will analyze passenger security screenings, the appearance of terminals, manage air traffic and manage the technology, Perdue said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on air mobility innovation on Aug. 14, 2026.

$56M infrastructure upgrade for Embry-Riddle corridor

In addition, Embry-Riddle will receive safety upgrades for drivers and pedestrians. Clyde Morris Boulevard – one of the most active areas for pedestrians, DeSantis said – will receive accelerated construction with a pedestrian tunnel. The fully-funded $56 million investment will support three miles of improvement and safety for students.

What's next:

Initial eVTOL test flights are scheduled to begin at SunTrax by the end of the year, with commercial air taxi options potentially launching in select Florida markets in the coming years, DeSantis said.