'I do not support Cory Mills': DeSantis weighs in on Florida’s 7th Congressional District race before primary

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he does not support U.S. Rep. Cory Mills ahead of the GOP primary. The comments come as Mills faces reports of a Justice Department investigation, which he disputes. Mills is seeking reelection in Florida’s 7th Congressional District against three Republican challengers.



Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills faces a potentially competitive primary with challengers Ryan Elijah, Sarah Ulrich, and Michael Johnson in a fight to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. A recent poll shows many Republican primary voters are still undecided.

Many high-profile Republicans have come forward to endorse the incumbent's opponents, while others, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have said they will not support Mills' reelection bid.

DeSantis stops short of any endorsment

What they're saying:

Gov. DeSantis said Friday he does not support Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, delivering the remarks just days before voters decide the GOP primary for Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

"I have not endorsed Cory Mills, and I do not support Cory Mills," DeSantis said when asked about the race during a news conference in Daytona Beach.

DeSantis did not say whether he supports any of Mills’ Republican primary opponents and took no additional questions about the race.

His comments came after President Donald Trump reposted endorsements of other Republican incumbents seeking reelection but did not include Mills.

Mills also faces reports of a Justice Department investigation. Details of the reported investigation remain unclear. Mills has disputed the reports on social media, calling them "fake news" and a "political witch hunt."

Mills responded to DeSantis’ remarks on social media, noting that the governor had not endorsed his opponents either. Mills also praised DeSantis and said he respects him.

Mills had been scheduled to appear Friday morning for an interview on "Good Day Orlando" but did not appear.

Florida’s 7th Congressional District includes Seminole County and part of Volusia County. The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 18.