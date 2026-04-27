Orlando weather: Hot and mostly dry in Central Florida this week

It's a mild and muggier start to our Monday morning across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By this afternoon, temperatures will be seasonable and near-normal. Plan for highs near the upper 70s at the beaches and low to mid 80s inland.

We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slim chance (20%) of a stray shower or two as well. The best chances will take place this afternoon; however, a few coastal showers this morning can't be ruled out.

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This is due to a weak front causing a northeasterly and onshore wind. This will lead to a breezy day and a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches.

Clouds will gradually depart giving way to mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will remain mild, dipping down into the mid to upper 60s for Tuesday morning's lows.

Temperatures will be heating up this week.

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Plan for highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s all the way through Friday. So far, temperatures look to peak Wednesday with a high of 91° in Orlando.

Rain and storm chances will be fairly few and far between for much of the week as well. It's not until Thursday that we'll see the return of a few showers and storms, and it remains a relatively low chance at that.

Our attention is already turning toward Sunday into Monday, while it's still several days out, it looks to be our next best chance of showers and storms.

Data suggests a cold front will move into the region, giving way to increasing shower and storm chances.

We'll continue to fine-tune the forecast this week in regard to timing and impacts, along with any risk of severe weather as well. Stay tuned.