Orlando church remembers, mourns Pulse shooting victims in special Requiem Eucharis service
ORLANDO, Fla. - Families, friends, law enforcement leaders, and community members gathered at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke on Wednesday for a special service to remember, mourn, and honor those lost during the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.
The service was titled: "Remembering Pulse: Requiem Eucharis."
10 years since Pulse shooting
The backstory:
June 12, 2026, will mark 10 years since the deadly massacre at Pulse Nigthclub, an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and more than 50 were hurt. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
During Wednesday's service, Rev. Canon Dr. Dan Smith wore a priest stole embroidered in gold with the names of the 49 "angels" killed in the shooting.
"It's really a very special garment," he said.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who in 2016 was the Chief of Police for the Orlando Police Department, also attended the service.
What they're saying:
"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since it happened," he said.
"This community has not forgotten. We have not forgotten the victims, we have not forgotten the families, we have not forgotten the survivors, or the first responders."
Remembering those killed in Pulse tragedy
- Akyra Monet Murray
- Alejandro Barrios Martinez
- Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe
- Angel Luis Candelario Padró
- Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
- Antonio Davon Brown
- Brenda Marquez McCool
- Christopher Andrew Leinonen
- Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
- Cory James Connell
- Darryl "DJ" Burt, II
- Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)
- Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)
- Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.
- Enrique L. Rios Jr.
- Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)
- Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)
- Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez
- Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez
- Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez
- Jason Benjamin Josaphat
- Javier Jorge Reyes
- Jean Carlo Mendez Perez
- Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)
- Jerry Wright
- Joel Rayón Paniagua
- Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)
- Juan Chavez Martinez
- Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez
- Juan Ramón Guerrero
- Kimberly Jean Morris
- Leroy Valentin Fernández
- Luis D. Conde
- Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon
- Luis Omar Ocasio Capo
- Luis Sergio Vielma
- Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)
- Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)
- Miguel Angel Honorato
- Oscar Aracena
- Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"
- Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)
- Rodolfo Ayala Ayala
- Shane Evan Tomlinson
- Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández
- Stanley Almodovar III
- Tevin Eugene Crosby
- Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado
- Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)
The Source: Rev. Canon Dr. Dan Smith presided over the service on Wednesday, June 10. FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie talked with Dan Smith, Father Garrett Puccetti, and Orange County Sheriff John Mina at the service about the Pulse memorial service.