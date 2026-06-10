Orlando church remembers, mourns Pulse shooting victims in special Requiem Eucharis service

The Brief The Cathedral Church of St. Luke held a special Requiem Eucharis service on Wednesday to remember, mourn, and honor those killed and hurt in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. This year marks 10 years since the shooting, where 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were hurt. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. "This community has not forgotten," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was the Orlando Police Chief in 2016.



Families, friends, law enforcement leaders, and community members gathered at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke on Wednesday for a special service to remember, mourn, and honor those lost during the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

The service was titled: "Remembering Pulse: Requiem Eucharis."

10 years since Pulse shooting

The backstory:

June 12, 2026, will mark 10 years since the deadly massacre at Pulse Nigthclub, an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and more than 50 were hurt. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

During Wednesday's service, Rev. Canon Dr. Dan Smith wore a priest stole embroidered in gold with the names of the 49 "angels" killed in the shooting.

"It's really a very special garment," he said.

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Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who in 2016 was the Chief of Police for the Orlando Police Department, also attended the service.

What they're saying:

"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since it happened," he said.

"This community has not forgotten. We have not forgotten the victims, we have not forgotten the families, we have not forgotten the survivors, or the first responders."

Remembering those killed in Pulse tragedy

Akyra Monet Murray

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe

Angel Luis Candelario Padró

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Antonio Davon Brown

Brenda Marquez McCool

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

Cory James Connell

Darryl "DJ" Burt, II

Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)

Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)

Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)

Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)

Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez

Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jean Carlo Mendez Perez

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)

Jerry Wright

Joel Rayón Paniagua

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)

Juan Chavez Martinez

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

Juan Ramón Guerrero

Kimberly Jean Morris

Leroy Valentin Fernández

Luis D. Conde

Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Luis Sergio Vielma

Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)

Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)

Miguel Angel Honorato

Oscar Aracena

Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Shane Evan Tomlinson

Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández

Stanley Almodovar III

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)