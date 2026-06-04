Disney's Monstropolis: New details revealed about Monsters Inc.-themed land at Hollywood Studios

The Brief Disney's new Monsters Inc. land will feature a suspended coaster, live show and themed dining. The attraction is under construction at Hollywood Studios. An opening date has not been announced.



Disney has unveiled new details about Monstropolis, the upcoming Monsters Inc.-themed land planned for Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

The new area, inspired by the Pixar film franchise, will feature Disney's first suspended coaster, designed to recreate the iconic door vault sequence from the original movie.

What we know:

Riders will board vehicles that are lifted into the air before traveling through the Monsters Inc. factory.

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Industry observers say the attraction is being designed with high guest capacity in mind, with multiple loading areas intended to move visitors through the ride efficiently.

Disney also announced a new stage show at the land's Globe Theater, which theme park analysts expect to be among the company's most technologically advanced live productions.

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In addition to attractions, Monstropolis will include shops, character encounters and a themed restaurant based on Harryhausen's, the sushi restaurant featured in the original film.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Disney

What we don't know:

Disney has not announced an opening date for the land. However, construction is underway, and some industry experts estimate guests could begin visiting Monstropolis as early as late next year.