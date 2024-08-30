Orlando weather: Hot, humid mornings and scattered afternoon storms expected this Labor Day weekend

On this Labor Day Weekend, we'll see a few scattered afternoon storms and that's typical for this time of year. The mornings will be warm and humid and afternoons hot with a few lightning storms.

Weather for the Lake Mary All Stars Little League World Series Champs' parade will be hot and humid with temps warming into the upper 80s by midday, but should remain rain-free.

Next week, we'll see rapidly increasing rain chances next week with a 70% chance for afternoon storms. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal this weekend, followed by near normal temps with the additional cloud cover next week with the higher rain chances.

In the tropics, there are two areas of concern with potential to develop into tropical systems next week. The first one in the middle of the Atlantic is moving west toward the Caribbean and has a medium chance to develop over the next week.

The next name on the list is, "Francine." The track and intensity forecast is highly uncertain, as the future system has the potential to become a major hurricane, but might remain somewhat weak.

Its intensity will help determine its track but there's a chance it'll impact anywhere from Mexico to Florida. We'll need to watch this carefully.

The second system closer to Africa has a low chance to develop, but this chance may go up and would likely curve away into the middle of the Atlantic. It could be named, "Gordon" should it develop.

Overall, the peak of the hurricane season is September 10. Based on the official NOAA CPC seasonal outlook, we could see at least a dozen more named systems before the season concludes at the end of November.