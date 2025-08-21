Orlando weather: Hot, humid day with storms and dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Erin

The Brief Central Florida heats up Thursday with highs in the mid-90s and storms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning are possible between 2 and 8 p.m. Dangerous rip currents and 5–8 foot waves continue from Hurricane Erin.



What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

A hot, humid, and stormy day is on the way for Central Florida. Highs will reach the mid 90s, even at the beaches. It feels like temperatures will be closer to the low 100s once we factor in the humidity levels. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon with a 60% chance.

A few very isolated showers and downpours will be possible this morning. The highest chances, however, will take place from 2pm-8pm today. These will be more of our typical summertime thunderstorms, meaning they'll provide very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Rough surf continues as well due to Hurricane Erin offshore.

Dangerously strong rip currents and wave heights up to 5-8 ft will be likely.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to Expect:

We'll be generally dry overnight. Only a few lingering isolated showers will be possible, mainly near the coast. Temperatures will be typical for mid to late August with lows in the middle and upper 70s.

What will the weather be like the rest of the week?

What to Expect:

Dangerous surf conditions will continue into Friday and even the weekend with a high risk of strong rip currents.

As we head into tomorrow and the weekend, we'll begin to settle back into a more typical pattern for mid to late August. This will lead to daily rounds of downpours and storms along with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and middle 90s.

