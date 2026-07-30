Orlando weather: Heavy rain expected in Central Florida with more rain arriving this weekend

The Brief Scattered heavy rain and storms are expected to move through Central Florida on Thursday. The heaviest rain is expected to take place between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., but storms are possible in the overnight hours. More showers and storms will arrive this weekend.



A FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for Thursday as waves of scattered heavy rain and storms move through Central Florida.

How much rain and when?:

Outside a few spotty and isolated downpours and storms this morning, the main round looks to start at around 11 a.m. to noon.

From there, the heaviest rain looks to take place from roughly 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. Hit-and-miss lingering storms and showers will be possible late tonight into the overnight.

In terms of impacts, heavy rain will be the biggest. Slow moving downpours will drop a lot of rain over a short period of time, which could lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding.

A few isolated strong storms are possible as well, with gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

More heavy rain into the weekend

This active setup continues Friday and at least into Saturday, which means more waves of heavy rain and storms pushing through Central Florida.

There will be breaks in the rain, so it won't be a constant washout, but it will be quite heavy at times and could lead to additional flooding.

Areas that see repeated rounds of these slow-moving storms could pick up a quick few inches, leading to isolated flash flooding.

Friday and Saturday look like they'll be the soggiest days with a 70% chance. On average, 2 to 4 inches will be possible by the end of the weekend across Central Florida.

A more typical pattern returns next week with daily rounds of sea breeze-driven afternoon downpours and storms.

Near-normal highs

Thanks to the rain and clouds rolling in, high temperatures will be lower and closer to normal.

Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of this week and into the weekend.