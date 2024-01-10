Orlando weather: Heavy rain, another cold front headed for Central Florida later this week

After a rough run of weather on Tuesday, Central Florida looks great this Wednesday!

Clearing skies will feature near-full sunshine and much cooler high temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Tonight, low temperatures will tumble into the 40s across the viewing area.

Skies will trend mostly cloudy on Thursday with rain chances returning but, on the lower end of chances. Coverage will begin at around 20%, possibly growing a bit late in the evening as a warm front moves from south to north across the state.

Expect a warm and windy Friday with a storm risk rising in the afternoon into the evening hours as another cold front moves through.

A few stronger storms will be possible during this time and a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day has been issued to address this threat.

Damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning look to be the main threats at this time.

Skies will improve on Saturday morning and cooler air will invade yet again. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise above 60 degrees, with lows Saturday night into Sunday falling back into the widespread 40s.