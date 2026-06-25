Orlando weather: Heat lingers as afternoon, evening storm chances increase

The Brief Thursday will have higher storm chances, with most of the rain expected to arrive this afternoon. The main impacts from these storms will include pockets of strong winds with gusts of 50 mph+, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Temperatures will again reach the mid-90s for most of Central Florida.



A few isolated downpours may try and sneak inland from the Gulf into Sumter and Lake counties by late morning.

Only a handful of these downpours are expected and they're expected to fade quickly.

Our main round of rain will arrive at midday and into this afternoon. Downpours and storms will begin to pop up on the radar starting at around noon. Chances will increase from there, peaking at 60%. Highest chances of rain will be from roughly 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some storms could be on the stronger side and will dump a lot of rain over a short period of time. This could lead to isolated instances of flooding. The main impacts from these storms will include pockets of strong winds with gusts of 50 mph+, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain will fade gradually before drying out overnight.

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Above average temperatures

Highs this afternoon will, once again, reach the mid-90s for most in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high today of 94°, which is above the average high of 91°.

Feels-like temperatures will climb to a range of around 101-104° once we factor in humidity levels.

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Lower rain chances this weekend

As a ridge of high pressure builds into the region this weekend, that will help to drive in more of a southwesterly flow that's a little weaker.

This would mean less of a driving force for rain and storms for the weekend, keeping them much more isolated, especially Sunday.

We'll also be looking out for a plume of Saharan Dust that could help bring drier air into the region, also helping to lower rain and storm chances.

So far, a 40% chance is on the way for Saturday and a 30% chance for Sunday. With the potential of more dry time, this would allow for temperatures to turn hotter.

Plan for highs to reach the mid 90s with some spots making a run for 96-98° in some spots.