Woman killed after Marion County crash between speeding vehicles: FHP

The Brief A 77-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died, according to troopers. Charges are pending against a 28-year-old man following the crash.



A 77-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle she was traveling in collided with another vehicle that was driving at high speeds in Marion County on Saturday, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened around 12 p.m. in the area of SW 49th Avenue Road and SW 82nd Place Road.

Early investigation revealed a 28-year-old man and a man in another vehicle were traveling at high speeds in the area of SW 49th Ave Rd when an SUV that the 77-year-old woman was a passenger in entered the roadway and collided with the vehicle driven by the 28-year-old, according to troopers.

The 77-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Two other occupants in the SUV were treated for injuries.

Officials said charges are pending against the 28-year-old man stemming from the crash.

Troopers are searching for the man in the third vehicle for questioning.