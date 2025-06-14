Orlando weather: Heat, humidity with a chance of storms to kickoff the weekend

article

SATURDAY FORECAST: Heat and humidity remain the big weather headlines, but that's Summer in Florida, right? Highs today jump back into the lower and middle 90s, but the higher dew points will make it feel like the lower 100s. Be sure you stay hydrated if you're out and about.

The other story will be the hit-or-miss storms. They'll develop this afternoon into the evening as the dominant SE flow pushes the sea breeze front inland. This should help keep the beaches mainly dry but bring more storms closer to the I-4 Corridor.

They'll be widely scattered at best, but a couple could tur

n stronger with the gusty wind. Tonight, any showers and storms should fizzle out with lows dipping back into the middle and upper 70s.

FATHER'S DAY FORECAST: It's a wash-rinse-repeat sort of day for our Dad's on Sunday. A washout isn't expected, but afternoon showers and storms, isolated in nature, look to spark up. If you have any cookouts planned with the family, be sure to keep your eyes on the sky.

Highs stay slightly above normal for this time of year, thanks to this ridge of high pressure in place. Afternoon readings climb back into the middle 90s. The heat and humidity combo will make it feel more like the triple digits, so the pool wouldn't be a bad place to be with Dad either!

LOOKING AHEAD: The weather pattern remains rather stagnant here at home. Little change in the day-to-day forecast thanks to this upper-level ridge of high pressure holding strong. This means more heat and humidity but also more limited rain chances.

Dry air and the warmer air aloft will likely keep our storm chances at bay, but we still can't rule out afternoon showers and storms.

Each and every day, we'll have isolated storms igniting later in the day with the help of the sea breezes. Temps stay parked in the middle 90s with the heat index values jumping back up past the century mark. Thankfully, the tropics are quiet with the help of another plume of dust moving through the Atlantic and still a fair amount of wind shear.

