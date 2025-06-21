Orlando weather: Heat, humidity with a chance for isolated storms to start the weekend

The Brief Isolated showers and storms develop this afternoon with the help of the sea breeze interaction, but with the dominant onshore flow, these will favor inland communities. Near the coast, chances will be slim. Frequent lightning, torrential rain, and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest of storms. Highs look to stay above normal, topping out in the lower 90s with beach locales in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, any showers and storms should fizzle with lows in the lower to middle 70s.



SATURDAY: A ridge of high pressure is building our way and that is going to dominate our weather pattern as we progress through the weekend and into next week. One of the big ways it will impact us is the heat as well as more limited rain chances.

SUNDAY: This area of high pressure continues to take center stage with the clockwise motion around this ridge ushering drier air into the Sunshine State.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are still possible on Sunday afternoon though, as the sea breeze boundary moves inland. If you have outdoor plans for Sunday afternoon, just be sure to keep your eyes to the sky.

Highs stay just a touch above average, rising back into the lower to mid-90s. It really is a wash-rise-repeat sort of pattern with this heat dome over the eastern third of the country.

Overnight, it'll be mainly dry and muggy with lows in the 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances diminish even more so this week as even drier air gets ushered our way. We'll keep chances near 20%, which means isolated activity for the afternoons as the sea breeze tries to move inland. The onshore flow will be strong, and this should keep the majority of the rain in West Florida.

Highs look to jump up even more, topping out in the middle to potentially upper 90s mid to late week.

This ridge in the atmosphere starts to breakdown late in the week, with rain chances starting rise a bit by Friday into next weekend. With the set-up in the tropics, conditions continue to stay quiet with no development expected over the next 7 days.

