Orlando weather: Heat continues across Central Florida; afternoon showers possible

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns: The heat is on across Central Florida today. High temps head for the low-90s for inland locations, closer to the beaches, expect mid to upper-80s.

Mixed skies are expected for the afternoon hours, but unlike yesterday, the sea breeze will get active. The west coast and east coast sea breeze will collide bringing scattered isolated showers or storms this afternoon. Chances there stand near 30%-40% coverage. Within any storm, you can expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

BEACHES: Looking good along the beaches today. Highs hit near 85 or so, with plenty of sunshine. There is a moderate rip current risk remains in play with the most active times early this morning and again early evening. Don't forget to use a good quality sunscreen as well.

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures soaring to 92 degrees with a few passing clouds. After 3 p.m., there could be an isolated shower or storm. When you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Summer-like weather continues this week with the return of heat and daily afternoon storm chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and Wednesday.

Slightly higher rain chances look to move in on Thursday. Highs will be near 90 degrees all week. Any storms that develop will produce heavy rain and lightning strikes during the afternoon and evening hours. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team