Orlando weather: Heat advisory conditions and storms loom this weekend

The Brief A couple of stronger storms with gusty wind and frequent lightning are on the table along with torrential rain. Feels like temps will be up close to Heat Advisory criteria, topping out near 105-107. Central Florida will continue to bake under extreme heat early this week, with Monday expected to bring the hottest temperatures of 2025 so far and heat index values soaring above 110 degrees. Tomorrow the heat will remain a big weather story and feels like temps climbing into the mid-100s.



Essentially, it's a wash-rinse-repeat set-up for today as this ridge of high pressure still holds in the vicinity. It does start to break down at least a little bit and that will start to aid in bringing our temps down slightly. It will also help bring our rain chances up a touch with the help of the sea breeze.

The dominant SW breeze will try and keep the sea breeze pinned near the coast at first, but as it works west, we'll see storms firing. Saturday will be nowhere near a washout, but we'll see hit-or-miss showers and storms developing at the start of the day.

A couple of stronger storms with gusty wind and frequent lightning are on the table along with torrential rain. Feels like temps will be up close to Heat Advisory criteria, topping out near 105-107.

Central Florida will continue to bake under extreme heat early this week, with Monday expected to bring the hottest temperatures of 2025 so far and heat index values soaring above 110 degrees.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Once again, the heat will remain a big weather story and feels like temps climbing into the mid-100s. There could be a few spots that climb near Heat Advisory thresholds, so be sure you drink plenty of water if you're outdoors.

Highs look to top out in the lower to mid-90s with showers and storms igniting in the afternoon. Chances are around 50%. Not all of us will see rain, but those who do will get a quick dump with all the moisture in the air. With the lack of upper-level support, any storm that does get going could produce some gusty wind as it starts to collapse.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

The start of the workweek looks a lot more typical for this time of year. Daily opportunities for afternoon showers and storms are on the docket with the help of sea breeze interaction. That, along with a stalled front to our north, will likely bring more widespread showers and storms for the latter half of the day.

The heaviest rain does look to be focused to our north, near the stalled boundary, but either way, our weather pattern becomes more typical for this time of year.

The plus is that more clouds and moisture will mean slightly cooler temperatures. It likely won't be terribly noticeable, but at least we'll be cooler.

Highs look to top out around 92° next week, which average for this time of the year. Later in the workweek, our wind comes mainly from the east, which will likely keep our chances elevated.

Tropics-wise, the water temps have climbed back above normal in the Basin and, with a little less dust, any tropical wave over the next few weeks will need to be monitored.

The Climate Prediction Center still has a couple of areas in the Atlantic under a 20% risk of development and long-range data is continuing to hint at this as well. Stay tuned!