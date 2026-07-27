Orlando weather: Heat advisory, afternoon storms for Central Florida

The Brief A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida on Monday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with "feels like" temperatures ranging between 108° and 111°. Daily downpours and storms are expected the rest of the week.



Morning showers and storms could slow you down this Monday morning, so you definitely want to give yourself some extra time to get out the door.

When to expect the rain:

This is the first round of what will be multiple times throughout this morning and even into this afternoon and evening.

After this morning's wave, additional rounds will arrive this afternoon and last into this evening. This means there will be breaks in the activity off and on.

Not everyone will see the rain, but where it does fall will bring the potential of quick-hitting downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Heat Advisory

Hot and humid:

A Heat Advisory has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for heat indices in the range of 108-111°.

If the break in the rain around the early afternoon lasts long enough, it will allow enough dry time and sunshine to heat temperatures back up.

With high levels of humidity, especially in areas that see the first round of rain, and highs today climbing into the mid-90s it could lead to feels-like temperatures at dangerous levels.

Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors today.

Daily downpours and storms this week

Afternoon and evening scattered to widespread showers and storms will continue for most of the work week.

An active setup will bring rounds of heavy rain, mainly after lunchtime this week. It won't be an all-day washout and not everyone will see the rain each day, but where it rains it will really pour.

Quiet in the tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days.

But just because it's quiet doesn't mean we let our guard down. It's important to stay prepared through the entire hurricane season and to check in with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest.