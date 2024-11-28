Orlando weather: Happy Thanksgiving! Cool weather ahead

article

THANKSGIVING:

Today's forecast will be a great one for any Turkey Day plans!

Temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs reaching the low and mid 80s this afternoon.

Sunshine continues as well, with a clear and dry day in store.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A cold front moves in tomorrow, which will bring big changes to Central Florida.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially after midday and into the early afternoon.

This could impact travel plans, so prepare accordingly!

Temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend and into the new work week.

Afternoon highs will be more winter-like, reaching the mid to upper 60s and morning lows falling into the 40s and 50s.