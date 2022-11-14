Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week

Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Rain: 20% along the coastal counties

Main weather concerns: Expect a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs hit in the 70s all across the viewing area. Dry inland, coastal areas feature a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Winds today will brew up from the Northeast at 5-10mph.

BEACHES: The beaches feature a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances are in the 20% or less range for the entire day. A moderate risk of rip currents remains in place for the local surf zone. Surf is in the 2-3' range-ENE swell mix in the water today.



THEME PARKS: Decent day for the theme parks on this Monday. High temp this pm heads for the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies stay dry.



OUTLOOK: Midweek front brings colder temps. Highs late week reside in the mid-upper 60s and lows fall closer to 50 degrees, perhaps some 40s for the northern counties.

Some light showers will accompany the front on Wednesday, otherwise conditions remain dry. Coastal showers will also be possible by next weekend as increasing northeast breezes blow a few showers into the beach front.

TROPICS: The tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.