Florida couple talks US operation in Iran: We prayed, waited for 4 decades for something to happen

The Brief The Iranian-American community in Central Florida is experiencing a turbulent mix of grief and long-awaited hope after the U.S.-led operation in Iran. The United States launched Operation Epic Fury — a joint U.S.-Israeli military offensive – over the weekend that reportedly eliminated top leaders of the Iranian regime. A Florida man said he left his home in Iran decades ago – and is grateful and relieved that Iran's leader has been killed. However, there is also grief and concern as communication with family and friends other there has been described as "hit or miss." "Something that I had waited for for 47 years and prayed for is finally coming to reality," the man's wife said.



For decades, many Iranian Americans in Central Florida have been unable to return to their homeland. The regime's grip on the country forced many to flee as children, leaving behind lives, homes and relatives.

FOX 35 talked to a Brevard County man who left Iran at 13. He hasn't been home since.

"Something that I had waited for for 47 years and prayed for is finally coming to reality"

For him and many others, the current "war zone" status of their homeland is a terrifying, but necessary stage in a fight they believe is long overdue.

"Something that I had waited for, for 47 years, and prayed for, is finally coming to reality," the man's wife told FOX 35.

However, the reality of liberation is fraught with danger. Communication with those inside Iran has become "hit or miss," with families reporting a total blackout on Sunday.



"The instability of—I am going to leave home and I may be somewhere that might get bombed and I won't come back," one resident shared, describing the daily fear her family faces.

FOX 35 is not identifying the couple by name because they still have loved ones in Iran and are worried for their safety.



Despite the danger, the couple feels immense gratitude for the decisive military action.

One of them said they are a registered Democrat and voted for President Trump, believing he would be the leader to conduct some sort of operation in Iran.

"I’m so grateful a registered Democrat has voted for Trump just because I knew he would be the man that would deliver this freedom to our people," they told FOX 35.

Both believe the help and support from both the U.S. and Israel is crucial for Iran's future.

"I feel like an orphan that we are looking for help," one said. "We are looking for assistance from an outside source because we cannot do this on our own."

They also believe that Iran's future will be a long road ahead.



"Just cutting the head of the snake is not enough," one man cautioned. "This is a philosophy of this regime. As long as the last person is standing, they will recruit more people to follow their agenda."

Both U.S. and Israeli intelligence have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the attack, along with several other leaders. Four U.S. service members have been killed, and a handful of others have been seriously hurt.

President Donald Trump remembered those killed in a video statement on Sunday.