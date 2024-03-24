Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures to be a bit cooler with dangerous rip currents on the way

We're going to enjoy a cool breeze under warm sunshine with low humidity, making for a gorgeous Sunday afternoon and promising first half of the work week.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s, representing readings 5-8º below normal. Unfortunately, beach plans will be impacted today through midweek with rough seas, dangerous surf and deadly rip currents.

Considering the lifeguard shortage in Cocoa Beach, for instance, swimmers should be especially weary of entering the water.

Temperatures at the beach will also be a few degrees cooler, with highs near 69º on the sand.

Temps will warm into the mid-80s midweek, but a cold front approaches Thursday bringing a round of (non-severe) downpours and a few storms, then slightly cooler temps into next weekend with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

This is probably the last few weeks of, "great!" spring weather, before upper 80s and 90s roll into the region for April, bringing the inevitable heat and humidity which define our climate for most of the year here in Central Florida.