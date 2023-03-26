Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns: The summer-like heat returns Sunday bringing highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. The seabreeze could kick up a few showers and storms late this afternoon mostly along and east of I-4. Given the very dry conditions lately, a burn ban is now in effect for Osceola County. Relief doesn't appear to be in sight for our area any time soon.

BEACHES: Another warm day at the beach. Seaside temps will warm into the mid-80s today with a nice ocean breeze from the southeast. Surf rolls in at 2-3' with a dominant ENE swell in the water all day. Rip current risk is moderate. Don't forget the sunblock!



THEME PARKS: A steamy day at the parks! With a high near 92 degrees, make sure you are dressed appropriately and drinking water.



OUTLOOK: The hot and dry weather pattern will hold early this week. There are signs a break could arrive by Wednesday as a weak front pushes into Florida.

Rain chances look slim as it moves south. Highs will return to the upper 70s to low 80s. This may be short-lived with more heat on the way to begin April.