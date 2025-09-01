Orlando weather: Breezy Labor Day brings rain, gusty winds and dangerous rip currents

The Brief Central Florida will have a cool and breezy Labor Day with scattered showers moving inland. Gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph, and up to 40 mph in Flagler County. Rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and more rain are expected through tonight.



A breezy, damp and cooler-than-average day is in the works for Labor Day in Central Florida.

What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

Scattered coastal showers and downpours have already started moving inland and will continue as the day wears on.

Higher chances of heavier rain and storms will be possible this afternoon. That being said, this morning's round of rain could help to limit this afternoon's chances by stabilizing the atmosphere a bit. That will be a trend we continue to look out for throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Winds will be on the gusty side at times, especially near the coast where peak gusts of 25-30 mph will be possible. In coastal Flagler County, a Wind Advisory is in place for gusts that could reach speeds of 35-40 mph. This onshore wind will create rough surf too, all along the coast.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

There's a high risk of dangerous rip currents on our Atlantic beaches today. Local officials are urging beach-goers to stay out of the water or to swim near a lifeguard if you choose to get in.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to Expect:

A few lingering downpours and storms will be possible, especially near the coast.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s for lows.

What will the weather be like this week?

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through roughly mid-week as highs warm into the upper 80s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

As we head into the weekend, chances of rain will lower and temperatures will be on the increase.

Plan for highs to be closer to seasonable averages, reaching the low 90s for the weekend and early parts of next week.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar