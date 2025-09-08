Orlando weather: Elevated rain, storm chances through mid-week could bring local flooding

The Brief Monday will be a muggy and stormy day across Central Florida. Rain and storm chances will remain elevated through around mid-week. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the primary impacts. Isolated areas of flash flooding will also be possible.



A muggy and stormy day is on the way for Central Florida to kick off the week on Monday. The rain and storm chances will remain elevated through around mid-week, with impacts including flash flooding in some areas.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a preview of the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A muggy and, at times, stormy day is on the way for Central Florida.

While an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out this morning, the highest chances of showers and storms will be for this afternoon and evening.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

We'll begin to see some coastal downpours and storms near the Flagler and Volusia areas around midday. From there, showers and storms will gradually grow more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the primary impacts. Isolated areas of flash flooding will also be possible in places that see the heaviest rain.

Temperatures today will be a degree or two below normal, with highs around the mid-80s near the coast and the upper-80s further inland.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Scattered showers and storms will be likely this evening.

We'll see the rain fade gradually into the overnight with a few lingering showers possible, especially near the coast.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

It will remain warm and muggy, as temperatures fall into the mid-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Plan for elevated rain and storm chances through around mid-week for Central Florida.

Flash flooding will remain possible with the amount of moisture we'll have to work with in the atmosphere.

We'll finally begin to see a bit of a reprieve from the wet and soaking weather as we head into the end of the work week and this weekend.

Drier air will gradually filter into the region, meaning lower chances of rain and a break from this stretch of unsettled weather.

Temperatures will be a little below average too, with highs around the mid-to-upper-80s through the weekend.