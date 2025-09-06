Orlando weather: Hit-or-miss showers and storms with seasonable temperatures

The Brief Hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected through this weekend. Temperatures look to remain seasonable this weekend, topping out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Another disturbance moves our way Monday into Tuesday, keeping our chances of rain elevated.



A boundary draped across the state is continuing to wobble back to the north, which will help bring hit-or-miss showers and storms to Central Florida on Saturday. Here's when the rain will arrive.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected for Saturday due to a boundary draped across the state, which is continuing to wobble back to the north.

The best chances for these will be during the afternoon and evening.

This weak front, as well as the sea breeze interaction, will help bring this activity to life with torrential rain and brief gusty wind possible.

As the instability fades this evening, we'll see any showers and storms diminish early tonight.

Highs will remain seasonable for this time of year, topping out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Overnight, temperatures look to dip back into the lower-to-mid-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Conditions stay unsettled through the end of the weekend with more showers and storms chances on the table.

A cold front to our northwest will try to slide our way as the stalled front across Florida hangs up.

Between this and an upper-level disturbance, we'll likely see numerous more showers and storms igniting during the afternoon. These will bring the potential for torrential rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind.

Sunday won't be a total washout. However, if you have outdoor plans for the afternoon, you may want to have a back-up.

Afternoon readings top out around 90 degrees with lows at night dipping back into the lower-to-middle 70s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking ahead:

Another disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere moves our way Monday into Tuesday, keeping our rain chances elevated.

That incoming cold front also looks to lock up across the area, leading to more widespread showers and storms. Storm chances are now up to 70% Monday and Tuesday. The threat of showers and storms holds into the middle-to-late-week as this front remains parked overhead. It's not looking like days will be washouts, but we'll see daily chances for afternoon and evening storms.

With this dip in the jetstream close to us in Florida, temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs look to top out in the upper-80s midweek through Friday.