Orlando weather: Widespread showers, storms expected through afternoon and into evening

Widespread showers and storms are on tap Wednesday afternoon and heading into the evening across Central Florida.

Here's a look at when the rain is expected to arrive and how hard it's expected to hit the area.

What will the weather look like this afternoon and evening?

What To Expect:

The circulation that has been bringing the widespread showers has finally moved out. However, the return of our typical seabreeze/daytime heating storms is back.

Hit-and-miss showers are on tap through the rest of the evening. The storms will pop up around 3 p.m. and last until about 8–9 p.m. Because of the onshore flow and current pattern, storms will be the most likely on Interstate 4 and westward. After the storms taper off tonight, mainly clear skies are forecast with mild and muggy conditions through overnight.

Lows will bottom out through the mid-70s tonight.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the work week?

What's next:

Another wave of moisture will move over Florida, ramping up our rain chances once again on Thursday. The rain will fire up through the afternoon and last through the evening.

Luckily, this disturbance seems short-lived, and storms become more scattered on Friday and into the weekend.

Highs will linger in the low-90s through the weekend and lows will be in the mid-70s with humid conditions.