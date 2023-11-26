Orlando weather forecast: Rain showers, storms across Central Florida through Sunday

It will be mostly cloudy today with showers from the city and south.

North of Orlando, much higher chance of frequent showers and a few heavier cells. A few non-severe storms are possible this evening as low pressure tracks across north Florida. Monday morning could bring some fog and low clouds.

Tuesday morning clouds are back as a cold front arrives, and it may stay kinda cloudy well into the day Tuesday with temperatures barely getting to the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Then it gets quite chilly borderline feeling cold Wednesday morning. There will be an actual wind chill with northerly winds of 10-15 MPH. Will feel like the low-mid 30s from Leesburg and DeLand points NW.

Actual air temps. for lows probably about 4–5 degrees above the wind chill, which equates to a low air temp. around 45 or 46 degrees in Orlando Wednesday morning, and around 36°F in Gainesville.

Frost not expected due to wind. Back to mostly sunny weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Back into the 80s by next Saturday as shower and storm chances return next weekend.