Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Rain: 60%

Main weather concerns:

Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. Rain chances will rise steadily through the pm hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the incoming cool front. Rain chances peak around the 60%, easing this evening as drier air punches in behind the front. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible in some of the more potent storms.

BEACHES:

If you're heading to the beaches today, bring an umbrella. Passing showers will be possible both AM and PM, lighting storms could be of issue this afternoon. Rip current risk hold in the moderate range with surf in the 1-3' range. Highs along the beaches will remain in the lower 80s.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature quite a bit of cloud cover and eventual developing showers and storms. Rain chances rise after 11am and fill in after 1pm. Coverage holds at 60% or so. Lightning storms will be possible for the PM so if thunder roars head indoors. Highs park side rise into the low-mid 80s.

OUTLOOK:

After some rain drops today, a cold front will clear the area just in time for the weekend! Expect brilliant sunshine and very comfy temps. Highs will fall closer to 83 and lows head for the 50s and 60s by this weekend. Conditions will be dry all weekend long.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm KARL remains pinned down in the far Southwestern Gulf, very close to Mexico. Karl may intensify a bit before a landfall in Mexico in a few days.

KARL stays away from the U.S. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking!

