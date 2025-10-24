Orlando Weather 10/24: Forecast, temperatures, next rain chances

Wednesday starts cool and crisp across Central Florida. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s across the Orlando metro.

Today's weather forecast

High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 80s by the afternoon hours. It should be a sunny and stellar day in Central Florida.

Winds will be gusty with speeds up to 20-30 mph.

Tonight's forecast

Breezey and cool overnight. Temperatures should be in the 50s and 60s again.

Orlando weekend forecast

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, though there could be a few clouds that build in the afternoon.. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s. Humidity will be low, making it even nicer outside.

Don't forget to join FOX 35 on Saturday morning at Lake Eola Park for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Rain chances return Sunday afternoon and evening due to a warm front pushing into Central Florida, followed by a cold front on Monday.

There is a 40% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Tropics update: ‘Catastrophic flash flooding’

Tropical Storm Melissa continues to slowly churn in the Caribbean. Heavy rainfall, catastrophic flooding and landslides are expected for portions of Southern Hispaniola and Jamaica through the weekend, the NHC said.

As of 10 a.m., Melissa remained a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 45 mph. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane this weekend and then a major hurricane, according to NHC projections.