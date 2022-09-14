Orlando weather forecast: More thunderstorms ahead for parts of Central Florida

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight' low: 74 degrees

Rain: 70% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

It is another hot and humid day across the Florida peninsula. Highs will reach the upper-80s/ low-90s across the interior with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Showers and storms return mainly after 2pm for most locations. Rain chances peak at 70% over the inland counties and along the east coast beaches. The main storm threats include heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

BEACHES:

It will be a dry and muggy start to the day at the beaches. Stay weather aware this afternoon/ evening for PM storms containing lightning. Rain chances peak around 60%. There is a high rip current risk at all east coast beaches through at least this evening. Surf is in the 3-5' range.

THEME PARKS:

It will be another hot and humid day with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-8pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Daily storm chances are on the rise for the rest of the week. A front sinking south into Florida will keep tropical moisture elevated across the Florida peninsula. Keep you umbrella handy this week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a tropical wave moving west over the distant Atlantic. This system has a 50% chance for further development over the next 5 days and could become a tropical depression.

Forecast models have this area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.



