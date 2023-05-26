Orlando weather forecast: Windy, rainy before drier air moves in for Memorial Day

Today's high: 83 degrees Tonight's low: 66 degrees

Expect more rain across Central Florida on this Friday. Passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly after 11 a.m. with coverage in the 70%-80% range. Highs hit around 83 degrees, a touch cooler along the beaches. Gusty breezes develop through the day as low pressure develops to the East of Florida. A wind advisory and high surf advisory will go into effect today through tonight for the coastal counties. Wind gusts to over 40 mph will be possible in the coastal areas, breezy over the inland counties.

BEACHES

Stay weather aware if you are heading to the beach today. Showers and storms will be an issue yet again. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. Surf will build through the day on this Friday, peaking in the 7-9' range in the surf zone. Winds will be super gusty from the North, lots of water will be moving around. Rip current risk is very high-best to just stay out of the ocean as it grows angrier through the day. Highs seaside reside in the upper 70s to near 80.

THEME PARKS

Wet weather will be the rule at the attractions on this Friday. While it won't be raining all day-all the time, expect passing showers and storms mainly after 12pm. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns. Highs at the attractions hit near 83 or so. Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy for the PM hours.

OUTLOOK

An area of low pressure will continue forming near the Eastern Florida coastline this morning. The low moves northeast into the Carolinas this Holiday weekend. Gusty winds will will be most prominent along the Atlantic beaches on Friday and part of Saturday-easing during the day Saturday. The surf zone will remain hazardous during this time with breaking waves in the 4-7' range, rapidly decreasing through the weekend. Eventually, drier air will fill in behind the departing Atlantic low pressure center and bring a decrease in local moisture. You can expect drier, sunny weather into Central Florida for the Memorial Holiday weekend. Weekend temps remain around the lower-mid 80s, overnights will be a bit more refreshing and in the low-mid 60s! Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm team!