Orlando weather: Near-record temperatures in sight as highs soar into upper 90s

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

The heat is on in Central Florida as this ridge of high pressure is dominating our weather pattern. This means more sun and more hot conditions as we progress through our Friday. Highs surge back into the mid to even upper 90s in some isolated spots. Feels like temps could rise to near the century mark so be sure you're taking breaks in the A/C. Overnight, lows stay above normal as well, dipping back to near 70° under a starry sky.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Temps stay toasty to kick-off the weekend with highs even warmer. We'll be likely challenging some records too!

Afternoon readings top out in the upper 90s with heat index values again near 100° if not a touch hotter. Lows dip back into the lower 70s along with just a few clouds.

Looking ahead:

After some drought relief from all the rain last week, the dry conditions prevail as we progress through the upcoming workweek. This will worsen the drought once again. This, combined with a summer sizzle, will make it feel unbearable at times outdoors.

Temperatures stay well above average, climbing back into the upper 90s from Monday through Wednesday of next week. The heat is combined with plenty of sunshine, so be sure you remember your sunscreen and hat!

The ridge of high pressure holds strong through midweek, but we then start to see some changes developing by Thursday. This ridge looks to break down as a cold front moves our way.

With the heat, comes lots of instability, and we'll also have some "dynamics" in the atmosphere. With that, some stronger to potentially severe storms could be on the table. This will be something we'll be watching!

