Orlando weather: Mostly dry week ahead with temps in the 80s across Central Florida
What will the weather look like on Monday?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - We've got a warm day ahead, with a southerly wind and highs in the mid-80s. A cold front up in Georgia will send a few showers into north Florida periodically through the day, with a storm chance from Gainesville to Jacksonville, but Orlando will be too far south for more than a stray sprinkle.
It'll remain quiet overnight, but by daybreak Tuesday we may catch a few random showers before dawn.
What will the weather look like later this week?
Overall, we've got a quiet pattern this week, with mainly dry conditions through Saturday and highs in the low to mid 80s. There are indications of some storms on Sunday, followed by building heat as we head into the first week of April, with highs pushing 90°.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on March 24, 2025.