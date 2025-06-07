Orlando weather: Seasonable temperatures and mainly dry conditions

The Brief More heat and mainly dry conditions are on tap for today across Central Florida. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, mainly near the beaches, but chances are slim. Sunday is expected to be a repeat of Saturday's weather forecast.



Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into next week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to keep its hold over the Sunshine State, meaning more heat and mainly dry conditions for today.

A dominant southwest wind will keep temperatures in the lower-to-mid-90s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The dew points in the 70s will make it feel like the triple digits, so be sure to stay hydrated outdoors.

That southwest breeze will also keep the East Coast sea breeze at bay for the most part.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, mainly near the beaches, but chances are slim.

Tonight, we'll see those chances fade away with just a few clouds from time-to-time.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

It's essentially a wash-rise-repeat pattern for our Sunday.

High pressure is still in control, but slowly starts to drift to the east.

The southwest breeze will once again dominate, keeping the chance of sea breeze showers and storms near the coastline. Coverage looks isolated at best.

Afternoon readings jump back into the low-to-mid-90s with heat indices past the century mark.

Any clouds should fade away through the overnight with the shower activity fizzling out.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

The chances of showers and storms start to rise as we progress into our Tuesday as a disturbance in the upper-levels of the atmosphere moves our way.

We'll have lots of moisture in the air, so heavy rain is on the table. This wave will make for more widespread showers and storms, and that trend continues into mid-week.

A southeast breeze develops from Wednesday and into late-week, making for daily rounds of evening thunderstorms.

