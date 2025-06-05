Orlando weather: Afternoon storms expected as Saharan dust brings hazy skies, lower air quality

The Brief Thursday will start mostly dry with a few morning showers across Central Florida. Rain and storm chances increase in the afternoon, peaking between 3–7pm with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with hazy skies from Saharan dust affecting air quality.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Despite a few showers this morning, the first half of our Thursday looks to stay on the dry side. By this afternoon, showers and storm chances will be on the increase.

Timeline:

These will begin as very isolated downpours and showers at around 2pm and will only increase from there.

The best chances of rain and storms will take shape from roughly 3-7pm with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning possible. Rain chances look to fade after sunset. Temperature-wise today, highs will be near normal, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saharan dust will also be a factor today, which will create hazy skies and help to reduce air quality.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low and mid 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will be heating up as sea-breeze showers and storms take hold. Plan for highs in the mid 90s not only for the weekend, but into early next week as well. Once we factor in the high humidity levels, feels-like temperatures will be climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s. Afternoon showers and storms will be on the increase for early next week as well

