Orlando weather: Tropical moisture brings heavy rain, storms on Wednesday. Here's when

The Brief Wednesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to tropical moisture bringing widespread rain and storms. Some storms could produce wind gusts over 45 mph, though severe storms are not expected. On Thursday, showers remain likely in the afternoon, but incoming Saharan dust will reduce rain chances and air quality.



Wednesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to tropical moisture moving across Central Florida, resulting in numerous showers, downpours and storms this afternoon.

There is a 70-80% chance for rain, with rain totals possibly exceeding 1 to 3 inches in many areas due to really heavy downpours. While severe storms are not likely, some storms may bring wind gusts over 45 mph.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Generally overcast and muggy. Scattered showers and thunder begin around lunchtime and continue through the evening, on and off. A quick 1"–2" is possible inside of an hour, leading to minor street flooding in urban areas. The high will be 83°, which is 7° cooler than normal due to clouds and rain.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

The heaviest rain is expected to begin around the following times:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Southern areas, including Lakeland and the Tampa area

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Central Florida, including Orlando, Kissimmee, Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, Titusville, and Ocala

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Northern areas, including Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, and Gainesville

Numerous chances of rain will come to an end around 9 p.m. with just a few sprinkles overnight.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

While showers remain likely during the afternoon, a dense plume of Saharan dust will come over Florida and help lower rain chances and lower our air quality.

If any storms do form, they could be strong with big wind gusts, as Saharan air can get pulled into storms and enhance downburst potential. Dry air can make thunderstorms produce big wind gusts because when rain falls into that dry air below the storm, it evaporates — and evaporation cools the air rapidly. That cooler air becomes heavier and sinks fast, creating a strong downdraft. When that rushing air hits the ground, it spreads out as powerful, gusty winds — sometimes called downbursts or microbursts.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Sea breeze-driven rain ahead and more dust, leading to hazy skies and a few scattered storms. Getting hot again.

