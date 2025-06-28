Orlando weather: Afternoon showers and storms to bring rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds

The Brief Saturday's weather will feature widespread afternoon showers and storms. These storms will bring torrential rain, frequent lightning, a little hail and gusty wind. The storms will linger through the evening and into the early part of tonight.



The widespread afternoon showers and storms we've been experiencing this week will continue through our weekend here in Central Florida, bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning, a little hail and gusty wind.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into next week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

An area of low pressure upstairs in the atmosphere is continuing to impact us in Central Florida and the Southeast as a whole.

The lift from this along with the sea breeze interaction will make for more widespread showers and storms this afternoon. These will linger through the evening and into the early part of tonight, bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning, a little hail and gusty wind.

If you're out and about this afternoon, keep your eyes on the radar. A few strong storms will be possible thanks to the instability in the air.

Highs look to top out close to average, rising into the lower 90s.

Tonight, lows will stay seasonable, falling into the lower and middle 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

It's a wash-rinse-repeat kind of set-up as we'll still be under the influence of this circulation in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

We'll start off dry and bright before those storms ignite later in the day. That lift in the atmosphere, along with the sea breeze, sparks the storms during the afternoon, which stick around into the evening.

Highs top out around 90 with overnight lows once again in the lower to middle 70s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

Shower and storm chances hold as we kick off the workweek and this unsettled weather pattern continues.

There still looks to be upper-level spin circulating across the peninsula, which will keep our rain chances elevated. The daily sea breeze fronts will only aid in the lift to generate these storms.

If you're here visiting, the days won't be washouts, but during peak heating, we'll see these storms spark. They'll last through the evening and then fade away overnight.

The positive is temperatures will be a little cooler with this stormier stretch. Highs look to top out around 90 with lows in the mid-70s all the way through July 4. If you have plans for Independence Day, it's looking unsettled right now, but it's something we'll continue to watch. Stay tuned!

