Orlando weather: Strong afternoon storms expected with gusty winds, hail, downpours and lightning

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Thursday as a Weather Impact Day. Strong afternoon storms are expected, bringing the possibility of gusty winds, pockets of hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The best chances of rain will take shape from roughly 1 to 2 p.m. through about 8 to 9 p.m.



The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Thursday as a Weather Impact Day, as strong afternoon storms are expected, bringing the possibility of gusty winds, pockets of hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather across Central Florida today, tomorrow and heading into the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Today is a FOX 35 Storm Team Weather Impact Day due to the risk of a few strong afternoon storms across Central Florida.

With a 50% chance, not everyone will see rain, and it certainly won't be a total washout. However, as the peak heat of the day begins to take shape, isolated showers and storms will begin to form.

These storms will gradually grow into clusters and become more scattered as they drift to the west. The best chances of rain will take shape from roughly 1 to 2 p.m. through about 8 to 9 p.m.

With any strong storms that get going, the main impacts will include wind gusts of up to 60 mph, pockets of hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

By midnight, most of our showers and storms will come to an end. Temperatures will be seasonable and warm, with lows falling into the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Tomorrow has also been designated as a Weather Impact Day due to the forecast featuring more showers and storms with the risk of a few being on the strong side.

Impacts and timing will be similar to what's expected today, although tomorrow's chances will be slightly higher at 70%.

Plan for showers and storms to get going after lunchtime, with the best chances of storms from roughly 2 to 8 p.m. The main impacts will include strong winds, hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Dig deeper:

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend and early parts of next week.

An upper-level low pressure system will lead to higher moisture and humidity levels creeping back in through the end of this week and into the weekend.

This, coupled with the sea-breeze from the east and west coasts, will bring us increased shower and storm chances (60-70%) into at least Monday and Tuesday.

A plume of Saharan dust returns this weekend as well, which means hazy skies and reduced air quality levels. The dust will also help to keep a lid on any tropical development, with no areas of potential development through the end of June.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: