Orlando weather: Drier Sunday with scattered storms, rain chances rise again by next weekend

The Brief Rain chances in Orlando decrease Sunday as drier air moves in behind Tropical Depression Chantal, though scattered storms are still possible. The workweek begins with more sunshine, rising temperatures into the low 90s, and lower overall rain chances. By late week, increased onshore flow brings higher moisture and a return to a wetter pattern with rain chances up to 60% by the weekend.



What will the weather look like today?

What to Expect:

Rain chances won't be as great today as drier air tries to work into Florida, behind Chantal. The trailing boundary behind the tropical storm as well as the sea breeze collision near the East Coast still make for scattered showers and storms.

Chances are around 50% as our holiday weekend winds down, with more activity scattered in nature. It'll be nowhere near a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, keep your eyes on the sky.

A few stronger storms are possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rain.

What will the weather look like this coming week?

What to Expect:

We kick off the workweek with drier conditions as our weather pattern shifts back to a more typical set-up for this time of year. Highs start to rebound as we dry out and get in on more sunshine early next week.

Temperatures jump back into the lower 90s with rain chances diminishing even more so. We'll still see isolated showers and storms on Monday, especially near the coast but it'll be drier as a whole.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build in and that leaves us with a more typical weather pattern. Afternoon showers and storms with the help of the sea breeze will be the name of the game through next week.

We do have more moisture streaming our way as we get more of an onshore flow later in the week. That'll boost our rain chances back up to 60% into next weekend.

Tracking the tropics

What to Expect:

Tropical Storm Chantal officially made landfall this AM around 4 AM in Litchfield Beach, SC.

Tropical Depression Chantal continues to weaken as it moves north through the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, the center of Chantal was located near latitude 34.4 North and longitude 79.2 West, traveling north at about 9 mph.

Forecasters expect the system to turn northeast by Sunday evening and move over eastern North Carolina through tonight. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 35 mph with higher gusts, and Chantal is expected to further weaken and dissipate into a trough of low pressure by Monday. The storm’s minimum central pressure is estimated at 1007 millibars.

