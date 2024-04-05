Orlando Weather Forecast: Gorgeous string of days ahead with temps reaching upper 70s in Central Florida

We've got a gorgeous string of days ahead with cool mornings, low humidity and warm afternoons across Central Florida.

High temperatures over the next few days will remain below normal, but they will still reach the mid and upper 70s.

By the weekend, we will be back to normal in that sense, but then reach above-normal temps in the upper 80s to near 90° by the middle of next week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Our weather will remain dry through the middle of next week before a cold front threatens to bring rain and storms to our region this time next week.

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Seasonal Outlook

The hurricane season is expected to be a big one, with potentially record storm numbers and strong hurricanes.

In a La Niña season, hurricanes are often pushed farther west due to the strength and orientation of the Bermuda High, which could translate into more US East Coast landfall potential. This sentiment was echoed by Dr. Phil Klotzbach of CSU in Thursday's seasonal forecast.

RELATED: 2024 hurricane season could be the most active yet, researchers say

Orlando 7-Day Forecast