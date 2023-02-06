Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunny skies expected across Central Florida Monday; when rain chances return

Today's high: 73 degrees

Tonight's low: 55 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a nice Monday ahead. Skies will remain clear & dry with highs in the low-70s across the interior and near 70 degrees along our east coast. Warming temperatures continue over the next several days.

BEACHES: Skies will slowly clear by this afternoon with mild temperatures. Surf will reach 3-5 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. The UV Index remains high, so don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: A nice day at the theme parks! Highs warm to near 73 degrees with mostly clear skies. A hat and sunglasses will be needed this afternoon.

OUTLOOK: Fair weather returns through the middle of the week. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s through Wednesday.

Our next rain chance arrives with a late week front that could bring afternoon showers and storms by Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain at 20%-30% at this time. Cooler weather arrives the weekend, so make sure you keep your jackets handy.