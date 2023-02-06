Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunny skies expected across Central Florida Monday; when rain chances return

By
Published 
Updated 5:57AM
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: February 6, 2023

It's a great day for the beach and the theme parks! FOX 35 Storm Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees
Tonight's low: 55 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a nice Monday ahead. Skies will remain clear & dry with highs in the low-70s across the interior and near 70 degrees along our east coast. Warming temperatures continue over the next several days.

BEACHES: Skies will slowly clear by this afternoon with mild temperatures. Surf will reach 3-5 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. The UV Index remains high, so don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: A nice day at the theme parks! Highs warm to near 73 degrees with mostly clear skies. A hat and sunglasses will be needed this afternoon.

OUTLOOK: Fair weather returns through the middle of the week. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s through Wednesday. 

Our next rain chance arrives with a late week front that could bring afternoon showers and storms by Thursday and Friday. 

Rain chances remain at 20%-30% at this time. Cooler weather arrives the weekend, so make sure you keep your jackets handy. 