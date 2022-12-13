Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in

Today's high: 75 degrees

Tonight's low: 63 degrees

Rain: 20%

Main weather concerns:

We have a quiet start to the day across central Florida. You can expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Coastal showers are possible with 20%-30% coverage. The rip current risk continues along our coast all week long.

BEACHES:

The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is in the 3-5' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. Rip current risk is high at all beaches. Temperatures beach side hit in the low to mid 70s, water temps are near 70. Another swell increase this week will add to the risk.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Highs will top out near 75 with partly cloudy skies. There is a 20% chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

Big changes are on the way to end the week as a strong front rolls through Thursday into Friday. Strong storms are possible. Severe weather risk will increase in advance of the front for the southeast today and then spread East into the Florida Panhandle by Wednesday.

Thursday is a FOX 35 Impact Day. There is a threat for heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and an isolated tornado across central Florida Thursday afternoon/ evening. Behind the front, expect the coolest air of the season with lows into the 40s Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s during this time.