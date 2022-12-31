Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to New Year's Eve, possible rain later on

Here is a look at the weather forecast for New Year's Eve – as we get ready to welcome 2023!

Today's high: 81 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: A chance for scattered showers and storms this evening, especially for northern counties. Gusty winds and lightning will be possible. A few lingering showers will be possible overnight around the ball drop, but most should remain dry. Patchy dense fog could return overnight into New Year's Day morning.

BEACHES:

Warm weather returns for the beaches, but the conditions remain rough with high rip current risks. Highs will warm to near 80 with a south wind.

THEME PARKS:

It is another nice day to head to the theme parks! Highs near 81 for the afternoon. Rain chances should hold off, but could arrive late in the evening.

OUTLOOK:

It will be a warm start to the New Year with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Rain chances could return again late in the week with our next cold front. Cooler weather is likely to return by next weekend.