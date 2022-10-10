Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek

Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida.

"We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.

The entire Central Florida area can expect to see showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. "We're looking at 60% coverage," Gargaro said.

The area will begin drying out Friday and into the weekend.

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS MONDAY

Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees | Rain: 30%

Sunshine is expected again today. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon and low-80s along the coast. Tropical moisture continues to move into our southern viewing area which could lead to an isolated shower today.

Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor. Though a few spots should crest soon and begin the slow decline.

BEACHES

The beaches in Flagler and Volusia counties will have mostly clear skies and light onshore winds. Brevard County could see showers from the mid-morning to early evening hours. Highs will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rip current risk remains moderate. Surf temps are in the upper 70s. Don't forget your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS

It will be a nice day at the theme parks. Highs in the mid-80s. We start the day with mostly clear skies, but there could be a few showers this afternoon. Keep your sunglasses and hat handy.

OUTLOOK

Moisture will continue to rise this week. Showers will return midweek with a few storms ahead of a late week front. More fantastic fall weather returns in time for next weekend.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Julia continues to move west over central America. Flash flooding and mudslides will remain likely hazards.

Outside of this system, the tropical Atlantic remains quite overall. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team this hurricane season.