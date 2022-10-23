Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful weather across Central Florida Sunday

Today's high: 83 degrees | Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Rain: NONE

Main weather concerns: More wonderful weather today across Central Florida. Mostly sunny skies will dominate with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. Unlikely rain chances aside from a rogue coastal shower.

BEACHES

It will continue to be breezy at the beaches thanks to a north wind. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with high temps in the upper 70s. There is a moderate risk of a rip current with surf around 3 to 4'. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand!

THEME PARKS

More fantastic weather for the attractions and local theme parks. Sunshine will dominate with comfortable temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Dry conditions are expected all day. Enjoy this beautiful weather and don't forget your sunscreen!

OUTLOOK

A pattern change will gradually warm us up this week. Highs should return to the low to mid 80s for many areas with lows in the 60s. Dry air remains which will keep our rain chances low and sunshine high. A midweek front could bring a few showers, but chances are on the lower end.

TROPICS

Only one disturbance right now in the tropics out in the middle of the Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Impacts to Florida are unlikely if anything were to form. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!