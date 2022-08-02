Orlando weather forecast: Lightning and hail possible with afternoon storms

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Hot temps in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Rain chances go "higher end" after 2pm today as showers and storms pop-off. Some of the stronger storms could turn severe with little notice. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and even some small hail will be possible. Rain eases up late in the evening with skies turning partly cloudy late, warm and muggy through the overnight.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Rain chances will be at 60% near 95 degrees. Some of the stronger storms will produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time, lightning strikes and perhaps some small hail.

Park visitors should seek shelter if threatening skies approach.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches see dry weather to kick off this Tuesday. Highs on the sand rise close to 90 degrees. Rain chances pepper in along the coast by late morning as a few showers develop.

Higher coverage as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. Surf continues in the 1-2' range as a little swell from the East slides into the local beaches. Rip current risk hold at a moderate level.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Moisture levels will continue to increase by the day, rain chances respond in an upwards directions. Typical summertime daily storms featuring heavy rain and lots of lightning.

The tropics remain silent with storm formation NOT expected for the next 5 days.